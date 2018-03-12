Salman Khans Being Human blacklisted by BMC

Salman Khan’s non-profit organisation, Being Human, has been blacklisted by the the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and is now under threat. Khan, who is passionate about his NGO, was issued a show-cause notice on account of not setting up a dialysis centre in Mumbai. It was a part of public-private partnership (PPP) initiated by BMC to provide these health facilities.

Approximately 12 dialysis centres were to be setup across the city with 199 dialysis machines that were to perform 10,000 procedures a month. Khan’s NGO was shortlisted to be one of the centres for the same. The BMC had proposed an amount of Rs 350 for the services for these centres and Being Human was allegedly ready to provide the dialysis services at Rs 339.50. With this proposed rate the NGO was expected to setup 24 machines at Allied Cooperative Society on St. John’s Road, Pali Hill. As per the proposal, BMC was to provide space for the facility and Being Human was to look after the appointment of staff and maintenance. However, it failed to do so and as a result is under the scanner. Additional Municipal Commissioner, Idez Kundan, also confirmed the news.

According to Bollywood Hungama, another senior official informed that Being Human was granted permissions including bank guarantee to setup the centre. The NGO authorities were also warned of being blacklisted when they failed to do so.

However, according to reports, as per the officials from Being Human, the BMC failed to fulfill few mandatory requirements. These requirements were supposed to be added in the contract that was to be signed with the BMC. Also, no official MoU was signed between the two parties. The deal was at the discussion stage and later nothing materialized.