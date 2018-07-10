Salman Khan’s Being Human gets a brand new store in Canada

Here’s a good news for all the Salman Khan fans in Canada. The superstar has launched a brand new store of his Being Human clothing in the foreign land. It was right after his concert in Toronto on July 8 that Salman made this announcement of his store launch and today (July 10), he inaugurated the store. The store has been opened in Square One Mall in Mississauga, Canada.

The actor also took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the launch.

The Being Human stores were first launched in the European countries and in the Middle East in the year 2012. In 2013, Salman officially launched the flagship of the Being Human store in Mumbai. The store was launched in partnership with Mandhana Industries, with whom Khan has signed an exclusive worldwide licensing arrangement for the brand.

On the clothing line and restaurants, Salman, in an earlier interview said that the idea is to get people spend for what they normally do. “These are two sectors where there are high-footfalls. What we are asking is, buy cloths, eat food and you are also doing charity. And the cause is very noble,” he had said.

Excitement much, Canadians?