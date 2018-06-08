Salman Khan's Bharat finds a new entrant in THIS Lipstick Under My Burkha actor!

Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat which will star Salman Khan in the lead is one ambitious project. It is constantly in the news, be it for its recce, or its casting. The movie has already created a lot of buzz for being the comeback vehicle of Priyanka Chopra and Disha playing a trapeze artist. And now, we have another entrant on the sets. It is none other than Shashank Arora of Lipstick Under My Burkha fame.

Shashank has already earned his place in the critics’ fraternity after his major stint in Titli. He will also be seen in playing a major role in Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Manto and Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan. It is safe to say the lad has his hands full at the moment, with his career steering in the right direction.

Bharat is an adaptation of South Korean drama named Ode to My Father. If reports are to be believed, Disha Patani will be seen playing Salman Khan’s sister while Priyanka has been roped in as his love interest. There will also be a sequence paying tribute to the legendary showman, Raj Kapoor. The movie will apparently show Salman in five different looks, over the course of his character’s life.