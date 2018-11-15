Salman Khan's Bharat: Here's the latest update from the much awaited film

Amidst the obsession over DeepVeer wedding, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are back on the sets of Bharat to resume their shoot. The film, which is a remake of Korean drama Ode To My Father, has created a lot of buzz ever since its announcement. The team is currently filming its final schedule in Punjab and the makers have recreated the Wagah Border near Ballowal village in Ludhiana. Salman, on Thursday, treated fans with a glimpse of the same.

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan star took to Instagram to share a still from the film. The picture sees Salman and Katrina looking towards the Wagah Border with their back facing the camera. Salman can be seen donning a formal suit while Kat is seen in wearing a red saree topped with a blue shawl.

The film’s co-producer Atul Agnihotri earlier shared another photo of Salman-Kat from the sets of the film. In the picture, Katrina seems to be clicking Salman's candid pose as he looks away at the picturesque locale in Punjab. Agnihotri often shares on-set pictures giving fans a sneak-peek into what to expect from the much-anticipated project.

The film will feature Salman sporting 5 different looks over a span of 70 years. Also starring Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Tabu in key roles, it’s slated to release on Eid next year (2019).