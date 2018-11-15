image
Thursday, November 15th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Salman Khan's Bharat: Here's the latest update from the much awaited film

Bollywood

Salman Khan's Bharat: Here's the latest update from the much awaited film

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   November 15 2018, 11.08 am
back
Bajrangi BhaijaanbharatBollywoodDeepika PadukonedeepveerDisha PataniEntertainmentkatrina kaifranveer singhSalman Khansunil groverTabu
nextShah Rukh Khan's Bauua Singh from Zero mourns Deepika Padukone’s wedding on Twitter
ALSO READ

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's Bharat: Makers recreate Wagah Border in Punjab

Will Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor clash at the box office in 2019?

3 years of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo: Sooraj Barjatya announces next film