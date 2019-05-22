Salman Khan's Bharat: Makers release the making video of the partition scene

Darshana Devi May 22 2019, 8.26 am May 22 2019, 8.26 am

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, who previously worked with Salman Khan in Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, has teamed up with the actor for the upcoming Bharat. The film pairs Salman Khan with Katrina Kaif and just recently, the trailer of the period drama surfaced online. As the film is based on the time of the 1947 India-Pakistan partition, it has been quite a challenging task to recreate the whole partition scenario. Zafar, in one his latest posts, confessed about the same. Ahead of the film’s release, the makers have now released a making video of the film, which speaks in detail of what it took to depict the era.

The clip starts with the crew members recreating the partition scene. One team member speaks about how they had to go through the partition footages, drawings and then take dimensions to keep the materials ready. The makers have emphasised the attention they had to pay even on the smallest of all details, from the colours to the atmosphere to create a proper setting. “Whenever you try to attempt something which is that magnanimous, that big, that historic, you need to be very careful that you do it with that sensible eye. So we got a lot of pictorial references of that time and frame in our research work,” Zafar can be seen saying in the video. We also get glimpses of Jackie Shroff prepping for his scenes in the film, as well as the setting of the refugee camps.

Take a look at the making video here:

The film features Salman in as many as 53 different looks, depicting the changing decades. Produced by Atul Agnihotri, the film also features Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Sonali Kulkarni, Jackie Shroff and Tabu. It’s slated to release on 5th June.