Salman Khan's Bharat movie gets a Twitter emoji, take a look

Rushabh Dhruv May 27 2019, 9.16 pm May 27 2019, 9.16 pm

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, who previously worked with Salman Khan in Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, has teamed up with the actor for Bharat. The flick stars Salman Khan opposite Katrina Kaif. Salman’s last film, Race 3, tanked at the box office, hence fans are now waiting for the actor to make a power-packed comeback. As the film is based on the time of the 1947 India-Pakistan partition, it has been quite a challenging task to recreate the whole partition scenario. The makers, in an attempt to create a pre-buzz around their film, have now come up with a new Twitter emoji which features Salman Khan.

Salman took to his Twitter and shared this update with fans. The new twitter emoji sees Salman Khan in his oldie look from the film and it's quite a treat for all the bhai fans. Salman Khan's Bharat is his second movie to get a Twitter emoji, as earlier it was Tubelight. Even Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's movie Jab Harry Met Sejal had it's Twitter emoji.

Have a look at the tweet by Salman Khan below:

Bharat features Salman Khan in as many as 53 different looks, depicting the changing decades. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial is an official remake of a Korean film: An Ode to my Father. Produced by Atul Agnihotri, the film also features Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Sonali Kulkarni, Jackie Shroff and Tabu. It’s slated to release on 5th June.