Priyanka Kaul June 04 2019, 12.16 am June 04 2019, 12.16 am

Every year on Eid, Salman Khan treats his fans with a blockbuster movie. Last year too, our Bhaijaan's Race 3 released on Eid and this year is no different. His upcoming movie Bharat has been garnering a lot of attention since it's trailer was launched. It is a remake of the award-winning Korean movie Ode to My Father (1950), which traces the history of the country through the man's life spanning for about 50 years. The pre-booking for this most-awaited movie has been started and the prices are not high as they were speculated to be!

A Mid-day report earlier claimed that Bharat's ticket price would see a 20 percent hike. The report stated that ticket prices at Lower Parel’s PVR Luxe would be priced at Rs 1,800. Even other theatres in Juhu and Wadala would increase the price too. But guess what? This isn’t true! Another report suggested that the pricing of the tickets will be lower than that of Marvel's Avengers: Endgame.

Fans have already started going gaga since the advance booking for the movie has started and everyone is trying their best to get hold of the tickets. According to an industry source, “There is a rush amongst the fans to pre-book the tickets and we are witnessing a new record. People are rooting for Salman Khan to create magic.” Atul Mohan, movie business analyst, was reported saying that the movie could earn “Rs 20-25 crore on the opening day” and around “Rs 125 crore on the opening weekend.”