Entertainment

Dia Mirza gets her first ever tattoo, check out what it says

Bollywood

First photos from Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa's wedding

  3. Bollywood
Read More
back
bharatBollywoodEntertainmentSalman KhanSlow MotionSohail KhanYohan
nextChehre: Amitabh Bachchan gets a standing ovation during the film's last schedule, here’s why

within