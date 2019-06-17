Rushabh Dhruv June 17 2019, 3.14 pm June 17 2019, 3.14 pm

Salman Khan truly loves his family. For him, family comes first and no matter how busy he is, he'll always make time for his near and dear ones. On June 16, a the entire 'Khan'daan came under one roof to celebrate Sohail Khan's son, Yohan's birthday. Right from cousin Arhaan to stars like Amrita Arora with husband Shakeel Ladakh, Sunil Grover, Armaan Malik, Daisy Shah, the birthday party was a LIT. Post an eventful night, Yohan who turned 8 on Monday, received a rather special gift from chachu Salman Khan.

Salman Khan took to his Instagram account and posted a video wishing Yohan. He captioned the clip as, 'Happy bday Yohan... dad’s got ur back and I got ur front .... but don’t fly too high.' The video sees Sohail jumping on a bean bag while his son Yohan goes flying in the air and at the right time, it's Salman who catches him mid-air. All of this in slow-mo! How cool is that?

Have a look at the fun video below: