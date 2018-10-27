Salman Khan's blackbuck poaching case to be heard on December 18

As per a latest development in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case against Bollywood actor Salman Khan, hearing of this case has now been deferred to December 18 by the sessions court due to lack of time. The hearing was adjourned due to unavailability of enough time with the court. Before this, the two appeals made by the prosecution against Salman Khan were also deferred till November 29.

"There are two appeals pending in the session’s court, one each by the government against acquittal of Salman Khan in the Arms Act case and one by Salman Khan himself challenging the conviction in a poaching case," said Salman Khan's counsel Mahesh Bora.

Elaborating on the two applications made by the prosecution, one states that Salman misled the judiciary to get an exemption from appearing in the court on the grounds of being not well, while the other appeal states that Khan had given false information about his arms through an affidavit.

For the unaware, it can be recalled that the Jodhpur Court has already declared Salman guilty in the poaching case and had also sent him to a 5 year imprisonment. Salman has challenged the court’s decision in higher court and is currently out on bail. Well, the bail also has a condition that the star will not leave the country without the consent of the judiciary and will have to be present whenever summoned by the court.

Looks like Salman Khan and his legal troubles are inseparable.