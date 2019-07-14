Soheib Ahsan July 14 2019, 7.11 pm July 14 2019, 7.11 pm

Ever since the bottle-cap challenge went viral, celebrities have been eager to perform it themselves and even spice it up with different twists. While Tiger Shroff did it blindfolded, Sonu Sood did it upside down. Yuvraj Singh did it with a bat and ball. Despite all these styles, there are some who have gone against the challenge and have urged people to give more importance to saving water instead of the challenge. The latest to join these ranks was Salman Khan, who posted an Instagram video of himself pretending to do the challenge but then stopped and asked fans to save water.

Check out Salman Khan's video below:

View this post on Instagram Don’t thakao paani bachao A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Jul 14, 2019 at 5:33am PDT

Salman is not the only one to go against the challenge. Actor Shreyas Talpade had also done the same in his video on the Bottle Cap challenge. On Saturday, even Hollywood actress Sophie Turner had shared a video where she pretended to be performing the Bottle Cap challenge before snapping at the screen asking people to stop it.

The bottle cap challenge found its way into Bollywood when Akshay Kumar first did it, following the footsteps of Jason Statham. It was spiced up by celebrities like Vidyut Jammwal, Tiger Shroff and Sonu Sood. Nevertheless, now that Salman Khan has chosen to refrain from doing the challenge even while acknowledging its existence, his large number of followers might also follow in his footsteps. This could even affect the rising tide of the Bottle Cap challenge sensation.