Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 may NOT have an item song

Subhash K Jha April 22 2019, 3.01 pm April 22 2019, 3.01 pm

Salman Khan's Dabangg franchise is a hit. The first two instalments have proved to be a success at the box office and now, the makers are all charged up for the third. After a hell lot of speculations and drama, cameras finally started rolling for Dabangg 3 featuring Salman Khan in the lead. The team was in Indore canning a decent portion of the film. Well, if you are an ardent fan of the Dabangg series, you would know that item songs is very crucial to the film. However, the third one could be an exception.

Though reports had it that either Kareena Kapoor or Katrina Kaif will feature in an item number in Dabangg 3, we have learnt that there may not be an item song at all. “Sure, we had Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor, one with the ‘Khan’ in her name and the other without, doing an item song each in Dabangg and its sequel. But who said we have to have an item song in every Dabangg film?,” said one of the most prominent technicians of Dabangg 3. We further learnt that Salman Khan “in principle” is against an item song.

“During these troubled times when women need to be not objectified at all it’d most welcome if someone of Salman’s stature and clout takes a stand against these so-called item songs. And what better platform to protest against itemizing women than Dabangg?” says the source.

Dabangg 3 directed by Prabhu Deva will see Sonaksi Sinha reprising her role of Rajjo. Then we wonder what is Kareena Kapoor's role in the film? We guess, only time with tell.

Until then, be happy with Fevicol Se.