Salman Khan's Dus Ka Dum launch: This is what he said about the trolls

Salman Khan is back on TV only this time it isn't Bigg Boss for the Big Bhai of Bollywood. Khan instead is back with his debut show Dus Ka Dum that made him such a household name in 2008. In Mumbai's Filmcity on Monday night Khan took questions from the media about his latest show and of course his latest film that will release this Eid.

"This show first came in 2008. This was the time when there was a lot of negativity about me and I was really scared to come and show my original personality through Dus Ka Dum. I felt that TV is the most powerful medium around, I asked my father whether I should do it because there will be the common man. I was scared of being me or who I am," said Salman. Khan is one of the few Bollywood stars who has made it big on TV. The other being Amitabh Bachchan. He, however, felt that others could also anchor the show. "If not me then I guess Srk, Aamir, Sanju or Akshay would have done the show and would have done justice to it. Apart from that no one," he said.

The man who is known for his expensive contracts with television channels was surprised that the younger stars were giving TV a miss. There was a lot of money to be made and Khan thought the younger brigade was missing out on it. "I think that they think we came here to do films, and if they enter TV, they will get stuck there or 'We will lose the respect, people will look down upon us, they will laugh at us'. So they would rather not work than make those lakhs of rupees on TV that they will never make in the film industry," he said.

Salman also chose the platform to show the honest trailer of Race 3, the Eid release that has had mixed reactions to the trailer. The song he penned down has been unanimously rejected. Khan, however, was in no mood to accept that the song didn't go down well with the people or their cold reaction to the trailer. Well, considering there's so much riding on the film in terms of money, it's only natural for the film's top man to stand by it. “I don’t know what you’re talking about,” said the actor. “Are you trolling it? You know who is trolling it?” When told “a lot of people”, Salman said: “Those guys with one follower or two followers? That’s trolling? When guys with one, two, three, four followers troll, it’s not trolling.”

Salman also had a witty comeback for the response to his song Selfish. He chose to reply in song and then said,“This song is also written by me. It hasn’t been released. It will be released soon and then get trolled.” The actor has sung the title track for “Dus Ka Dum”, which will premiere on June 4 on Sony Entertainment Television.