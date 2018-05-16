Salman Khan's Dus Ka Dum to go air from June 4, shoot to begin tomorrow

You will not have to wait for long to hear Salman saying, “Kitne pratishat bhartiye…?”. Yes, if recent reports are to be believed, then Salman's Dus Ka Dum will go on air from June 4. Many promos of the show are already doing the rounds.

As per indianexpress.com, the show will air through out the week from Monday-Friday unlike the previous seasons. The report further mentions that Salman will begin shooting for the show from tomorrow, May 17. A grand set has been erected in Mumbai's Filmcity for the same.

“The channel is really excited about this new launch. After a lull because of the Indian Premier League, every channel is working on getting its audience back and Sony TV definitely has the trump card in Salman Khan. Though the format of the show has been retained, there would be some new elements to add more fun and excitement, " a source told indianexpress.com.

With Race 3 shoot done, Salman's focus will now be on the show till his next film Bharat goes on floors. The platform will also be used by the Race 3 team to promote their film which is scheduled to release on June 15. The source further added, “With Race 3 being wrapped up, Salman will now focus on this show before his upcoming film Bharat goes on floor. Also, as Race 3 is set to release on June 15, the entire team of the film has already decided to be on his show as part of their promotion."

The auditions for the show were held through the Sony LIV app. Participants had to answer the questions with a 'yes or a 'no'. Contestants with the highest points were shortlisted by the makers and this lucky lot will get the golden opportunity to be on the show.

A Big Synergy product, Dus Ka Dum is the Indian adaptation of international reality show Power of 10. The first season of the show which aired in 2008 had Salman as the host.

Speaking about Salman's return on the show, Danish Khan, EVP and Business Head, Sony TV had told indianexpress.com, “A show of this magnitude needs to have more and when I joined Sony three years back, we started working on a few shows, one being Dus Ka Dum. Thankfully we managed to get the three biggest audience pullers – Salman, Kapil Sharma and Amitabh Bachchan back on Sony. We took time to add innovation to the show and when we approached Salman with the idea, he totally loved it."