Soheib Ahsan July 06 2019, 12.17 am July 06 2019, 12.17 am

Salman Khan is a celebrity who often gives his fans a lot of attention and appreciation. Lately, he has also been meeting some very talented fans. Khan has been sharing videos of them on his social media as well. Recently he shared a video of himself listening to one of his young fans singing him a song with an older companion playing the guitar. In the caption of the video, he referred to the girl as his superstar.

View this post on Instagram My superstar Sitara . . A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Jul 5, 2019 at 7:08am PDT

Such situations are very similar in the cases of celebrities. This is even truer when it comes to Salman Khan. Recently the actor had also met a similar fan, a young girl recited poetry for the actor. Salman Khan had posted the video on his official Instagram account. The girl without a doubt after completing her poetry was very pleased and excited. It seems Salman Khan helps make children happy off-screen too.

View this post on Instagram Bacche bacche mein hai #Bharat A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Jun 29, 2019 at 6:25am PDT

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat alongside Katrina Kaif. He has also been working for his third Dabangg film which will be directed by Prabhu Deva. Sonakshi Sinha will be reprising her role alongside Salman Khan. The film is set to release on December 20 this year. Nevertheless like every year Salman Khan also has his Eid plans underway. For next year he will be starring in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah alongside Alia Bhatt. This will be the first time that the two stars will be working together. Inshallah is expected to go on floors soon as Sanjay Leela Bhansali had recently announced that they had completed the location hunting process and were ready to start shooting soon.