The Bhai of Bollywood – Salman Khan – has always been a family man, so much that he still resides with his ‘Khan’daan in a not-so-expensive Galaxy apartment over any luxurious bungalow. In fact, while most of the industry biggies have an in-built home theatre with magnificent seating arrangements, for Salman Khan, it is the comfort that comes before anything else. And his personal home theatre is on similar lines. Now, you must be wondering what made us talk about Bhai and his home theatre...

Well, taking to his Instagram, the Bharat actor shared glimpses of all the fun that happened at nephew Yohan’s birthday, but we noticed a lot of other things. If you look closely, the area where Salman and Sohail are chilling with Yohan appears to be the Khan family’s personal theatre. In the clip, we could see a massive television screen and a lot of bean bags scattered in the surrounding. Guess, here’s where Bhai and his family spend some leisure time watching his movies. Now, isn't that one perfect combination of relaxation and luxury? We are so J!

Have a look at Salman Khan’s personal home theatre in this video:

In the past, Bhai opened up on why he prefers to live in his Bandra flat over any luxurious residence. He stated, “I love staying at my flat in Bandra over a big, luxurious bungalow because my parents live in the flat above mine. Ever since I was a child I have taken the same left turn or right turn and I would not have it any other way.”