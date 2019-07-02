Soheib Ahsan July 02 2019, 11.37 pm July 02 2019, 11.37 pm

Salman Khan’s Bharat is yet to leave the theaters but preparation his next project, Inshallah is on full throttle. Inshallah’s recce team has completed the initial planning that they set out to execute for the film. Film producer Prashant Shah posted a picture of the recce team including director Sanjay Leela Bhansali on his social media account suggesting that they are ready for a new beginning. The film will star Salman Khan alongside Alia Bhatt. This will be the first time that the two will be starring alongside each other. The film is expected to release sometime around Eid next year.

The picture posted by Prashant Shah was taken in California, apart from that their search also took them to Florida. Before flying to the US, Sanjay Leela Bhansali also visited Varanasi, Rishikesh and Haridwar. The Indian locations will be Alia Bhatt’s area as she will be playing an aspiring actress in the film who will be located somewhere near the Ganga river. Salman Khan, on the other hand, will be playing a US based businessman in Florida. Although the film has been under heavy fire due to the massive age gap between the two protagonists, people have been assured that the director has taken the age into consideration in the film’s narrative as well.