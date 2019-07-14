Salman Khan’s movies are lately known to make it to the 100 crore club easily. His last movie, Bharat, was made with a budget of Rs 100 crore and has crossed an estimated Rs 300 crore, after a little over a month. However, what’s more gripping are his tweets and picture captions. Bhai’s wordplay game is unbeatable (quite literally!) Don’t believe us? With a picture in a monochrome filter, he posted, “Life used to be black-and-white, yes or no, truth or lies, it was crystal clear now perhaps it’s grey, it’s maybe. Who the hell cares, is that true? Hope not for god’s sake. Long live morals and principles and ethics.”
Check out Salman Khan’s picture here:
The caption is indeed so philosophical and deep that three seconds into it, and we find ourselves lost! The essence of it is that it’s a motivational and inspirational quote and throws light on the universal fact that things can’t be just black or white, and there’s a silver lining to everything. However, this is not the first time the Dabangg actor has come up with such descriptions. In fact, his pictures are meant to have them. Let’s have a look at some of his other tweets that highlight his unusual sense of humour.
His caption for Katrina Kaif during Bharat's promotion:
If you get what he meant, let us know too:
Bhai ka dum is on a virtual level:
Bhai trying to converse with another planet, probably:
That's him doing an astrological discovery:
There's no end:
Literally no end:
Bhai fans know that his wordings reflect his mood, and it’s a delight (indeed) to read them every time.
The actor is currently shooting for his next, Dabangg 3, also starring Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, and Kichcha Sudeep. The third part of the Dabangg franchise has been helmed by Prabhu Deva. He will also be seen with Alia Bhatt in the movie titled Inshallah. This will be among Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s few movies which will be shot in real life locations. Read More