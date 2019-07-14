Priyanka Kaul July 14 2019, 12.12 pm July 14 2019, 12.12 pm

Salman Khan’s movies are lately known to make it to the 100 crore club easily. His last movie, Bharat, was made with a budget of Rs 100 crore and has crossed an estimated Rs 300 crore, after a little over a month. However, what’s more gripping are his tweets and picture captions. Bhai’s wordplay game is unbeatable (quite literally!) Don’t believe us? With a picture in a monochrome filter, he posted, “Life used to be black-and-white, yes or no, truth or lies, it was crystal clear now perhaps it’s grey, it’s maybe. Who the hell cares, is that true? Hope not for god’s sake. Long live morals and principles and ethics.”

Check out Salman Khan’s picture here:

Life used to be black-and-white, yes or no, truth or lies, it was crystal clear now perhaps it’s grey, it’s maybe. Who the hell cares, is that true? Hope not for god’s sake. Long live morals nd principles and ethics. pic.twitter.com/kQxTqHrOHI — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 13, 2019

The caption is indeed so philosophical and deep that three seconds into it, and we find ourselves lost! The essence of it is that it’s a motivational and inspirational quote and throws light on the universal fact that things can’t be just black or white, and there’s a silver lining to everything. However, this is not the first time the Dabangg actor has come up with such descriptions. In fact, his pictures are meant to have them. Let’s have a look at some of his other tweets that highlight his unusual sense of humour.

His caption for Katrina Kaif during Bharat's promotion:

If you get what he meant, let us know too:

Actually I honesty wld wanna b depended on n upon jaise ke Love respect care share trust etc etc God bls n protest us Bus aur kuch nahi. — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 14, 2014

Bhai ka dum is on a virtual level:

honest opinions, healthy criticism r wl cm, batameezeee ka koi role nahi yahaan, twitter mein guss ke bhi chamat maar sakta hun Koi shak? — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 2, 2013

Bhai trying to converse with another planet, probably:

Lai bhaari bagaaaa atta , tabartoph manjeh now man , fly la gf bf la ghaoon za , ekta baagh naangta baag pan baagh . Kai ? Lai bhaari — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 11, 2014

That's him doing an astrological discovery:

Mujhe toh lagta hai , I feel that the earth is round n flat like roti . Haina ? Bolo bolo — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 28, 2012

There's no end:

Bhishum bhishum dhishum dhishum dhard ahaaaaaaaaaaaaaa dishkayon . — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 20, 2010

Literally no end:

Yeh haath mal raha hai ya aap sub ko namaste kar raha hai . pic.twitter.com/ahNneB84NU — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 27, 2013

Bhai fans know that his wordings reflect his mood, and it’s a delight (indeed) to read them every time.

The actor is currently shooting for his next, Dabangg 3, also starring Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, and Kichcha Sudeep. The third part of the Dabangg franchise has been helmed by Prabhu Deva. He will also be seen with Alia Bhatt in the movie titled Inshallah. This will be among Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s few movies which will be shot in real life locations.