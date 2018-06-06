Salman Khan’s Loveratri finds a new entrant and it’s another Khan!

Actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan recently grabbed the headlines for all the wrong reasons. He got stuck in the IPL betting controversy, and even admitted to being a part of the scandal. However, now that he is cooperating in the matter, brother Salman Khan has come as the knight in shining armour. News is that Arbaaz will be a part of Salman’s Loveratri, which marks the debut of their brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and newbie Warina Hussain.

A highly placed source informed The Indian Express that both Salman and Arbaaz will be seen in a special cameo in Loveratri. Revealing details straight from the shoot, the source informed, “The scene will be shot in Mumbai and the scenes will be between Salman, Arbaaz and Ayush. Both Salman and Arbaaz aren’t playing themselves in the film. Loveratri shoot will wrap up in July.”

Reports are also rife that the third brother Sohail Khan too would have a cameo in the film. However, nothing is confirmed.

Well, let’s see what magic does the cameo of three brothers brings to Loveratri.

Meanwhile, Loveratri is undergoing issues as the makers are dealing with an outraged Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) who have been protesting against the movie. According to them, the name of the movie distorts their religious beliefs.