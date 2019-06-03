Divya Ramnani June 03 2019, 6.48 pm June 03 2019, 6.48 pm

Sneha Ullal, who made her big Bollywood debut alongside Salman Khan in Lucky: No Time for Love (2005), is currently undergoing a health scare. Taking to her Instagram account, the green-eyed actor revealed that she has been hospitalised for the first time in her life. Reason: Sneha was suffering from high fever and despite going through several treatments, it wasn’t getting cured. In a series of pictures shared by Sneha, we could see the actor lying on the hospital bed and she appeared weak and pale.

In her caption, Sneha described her agony. She wrote, “So I was hospitalised for the first time in my life. I had a very high fever that wasn’t dying down despite multiple treatments. It was scary. BUT. After a while of terrible health, I’m finally a little better. I have been asked to rest it out as much as possible. So that’s going to be boring.” On a brighter note, Sneha added that it’s Netflix and her close friends that are keeping her distracted, “But I have my Netflix and a bunch of very caring #foreverkindofpeople with me to keep me going. Can’t wait to get back to work. I wish you all good health.”

Have a look at Sneha Ullah's post here:

Sneha Ullal was launched by superstar Salman Khan and thanks to her uncanny resemblance to the Dabangg actor’s former girlfriend – Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, it was being speculated that Khan launched her because of a similar reason. However, that didn’t really help Sneha as she couldn’t make it big in the industry. Apart from her debut film Lucky: No Time for Love, she has been a part of Bollywood films like Aryan, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro and a few South projects namely King, Current and Simha.