Nilofar Shaikh July 25 2019, 3.31 pm July 25 2019, 3.31 pm

Actor Salman Khan keeps trending on the internet every now and then for various reasons. Khan is currently enjoying the success of his last outing Bharat alongside Katrina Kaif and others. The 53-year-old actor has always maintained his position as the most eligible bachelor of tinsel town. And Khan’s perfect physique has always had women crushing on him. Saying that, we wonder what has kept Salman Khan 'still unmarried'. However, recently Salman revealed a reason behind his bachelorhood, and it is kind of sad.

In almost every media interaction the actor is questioned about his marriage plans. And this time too, during his interaction with Filmfare, the actor was asked about his marriage and he revealed a shocking reason behind it. Salman said, he has never received a marriage proposal. He said, “No, so far it’s never happened”. “Because I don’t do candle light dinners. I can’t see what I’m eating in candle light. But I do feel sad that I haven’t been approached yet.” We see!

This whole interaction was in reference to a scene from his movie Bharat. In the movie, Salman Khan receives a marriage proposal from his lady love (in the movie) Katrina Kaif. We hope all the ladies out there who want to be Mrs Khan are reading this.

Salman Khan is busy with his next project Dabangg 3. It is the third instalment to the blockbuster cop series Dabangg. On another hand, the actor is also to be seen alongside Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah. This will be for the first time that these two actors are paired in a movie. We are already very excited for the release of both the movies.