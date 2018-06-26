Salman Khan’s Midas touch on TV lost, Dus Ka Dum’s upcoming season on hold?

With Race 3 raking in the moolah, Salman Khan is the man of the season. Even though the movie has not smashed records as per the standards of the Khan, but it’s still one of the biggest hits of the year and that enough is reason to celebrate. However, looks like his luck is running out on TV. No, we are not talking about Bigg Boss, as Dus Ka Dum is the one on the edge of the sword.

The Dabangg actor is seen hosting his reality show Dus Ka Dum after a gap of nine years. Reportedly, the show has garnered pretty low TRP ratings, between 0.9 to 1.1, which is a very disappointing figure when it comes to a superstar like Salman Khan. And if sources are to be believed, the makers who were planning to continue the show in the following year have put the idea on hold for some time.

The makers apparently had high expectations from the show and had hoped Salman would bring in sky-breaking TRPs. Looks like things didn’t work out as planned. Hence the makers have canned the idea for the show’s next season for the coming year.

According to latest reports, the makers of the show have also cut down the show's on-air time because of its poor performance. Earlier the show has an air time of 1 hour 30 minutes but will now only be a 1 hour affair.

When we contacted the Dus Ka Dum team regarding the maker's plan put on hold for next year, they denied the news.

Well we all know how Salman is the king of box office, but looks like he is losing his touch on the small screen.