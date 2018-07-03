Salman Khan’s nephew Ahil loves music just like his mamu - watch video!

We all know that apart from being an actor, Salman Khan is also a singer and a lyricist. We have heard his voice in songs like Main Hoon Hero Tera from Hero, Hangover from Kick, and others. So, as we know that he is a music lover, someone from his family too has turned out to be a music lover. Well, we are talking about Salman’s cute nephew Ahil.

Salman’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma on her Instagram posted a video in which we can see Ahil playing violin with the help of a violin player and he looks so happy. Arpita has stated in the caption that his son is a music lover. Well, the video is surely damn cute.

Salman is very close to Ahil and he has been posting pictures and videos of himself and his nephew on Instagram. Check some of them here…

Talking about Salman Khan’s movies, the actor will be seen in Bharat, Dabangg 3 and Sher Khan. While Bharat hits the screens on Eid next year, the release date of the other two are yet to be announced. Reportedly, Salman is also in talks about Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a movie which is titled as Inshallah. However, the movie is yet to be officially announced.