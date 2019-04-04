Salman Khan's next to be a horror film titled Aadamkhor?

Ranjini Maitra April 04 2019, 5.34 pm April 04 2019, 5.34 pm

Salman Khan in a horror film? Might as well be true! From being a quintessential (and sometimes cheesy) lover to a cop who beats bad guys, Khan has pretty much done it all. But everyone knows, he is really cautious about the roles he picks. In fact, he avoids playing a 'villain' because he believes that the country's youth have a tendency to follow whatever the actors do, and he wouldn't want to be a bad influence on them. A horror film isn't very usual for him! We hear the film is going to be titled Aadamkhor.

“Yes, Aadamkhor is the title of the film. It is said to be a horror film. What is interesting is that Salman had done his only ‘horror’ film in his life with Suryavanshi, which was about a dead queen who is resurrected. Amrita Singh played a queen who comes back to claim her lover Salman Khan and she has a tribe of man-eating half-men half-beasts to kill her suitors. We are not sure if that is the same subject that he plans to make in a different manner,” a source informed a news agency.

Reportedly, the film is to be produced under his own banner and the title has been registered with IMPPA. On that note, also let us take you a couple of years back when the actor confessed he was 'scared' of horror films and would never do one!

'“Whatever I like in the first narration, I do it. If the first narration doesn’t excite me then I will never do the film, even if I am forced to hear it again. That doesn’t include horror films or explicit content. I am scared of the horror film genre! No horror, no sex films for me — not yet,” he told Firstpost.

Quite a change of mind, that is!