Salman Khan's passion for paints comes alive again, this time in the form of Salim Khan!

Salman Khan is the bhai of the box office, one who can smash the baddies with his muscly mukkas and still saunter like a dabangg. You get the drift. But did you know that he harbours another passion, a creative side that is lesser-known but better-appreciated? We are talking about Khan's passion for paints. And this time, he has painted a portrait of his father Salim Khan.

My daddy the hamsommest ! A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Aug 7, 2018 at 2:57am PDT

Well, though there is no sign of the star of the painting, we can assume it's his, given he has not given anyone credit for the same. Given his creative stint and his earlier paintings, we can surely believe that this one is his creation too.

Remember this gorgeous piece where love came alive?

Or even his reflections of various gods?

Or even this beautiful picture that depicts another form of love. Salman does have a knack for expressions, don't you think?

We would definitely like to see more of his work.

Meanwhile, the man is busy with the shoot of his next Bharat, which is a remake of South Korean drama Ode to my Father, and stars Katrina Kaif opposite him. The movie recently created a lot of buzz after the leading lady Priyanka Chopra made an exit. Ali Abbas Zafar, the director of the movie, even took a dig at her relationship with Nick Jonas, saying that she told them in the 'Nick of time' about her decision, sparking rumours of her impending wedding.