Ranjini Maitra June 24 2019, 9.13 am June 24 2019, 9.13 am

If you follow Salman Khan on Instagram (which you most likely do), you must have noticed how his love for the platform is suddenly on a rise. While Salman is a known fitness freak, he did not belong to the league that shares workout tidbits on social media. But guess we are in for a change! Over the past few days, his feed is full of videos and photos of himself flaunting his strength and fitness.

The latest one got him 'in splits', quite literally. In the photo, the actor is seen performing a massive leg spread. The kind of 'split' we would love to be in!

Check out his post below:

View this post on Instagram In splits .. ha ha ha ha A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Jun 23, 2019 at 10:20am PDT

Salman is also coming up with new ways to make his workout sessions more fruitful. Remember the time he decided to put two human beings on top of the machine while doing a round of leg press?

Another time, instead of lifting weights, he decided to lift his friend Abdullah Khan.

View this post on Instagram I am @beingstrongindia and he is @realstrong.in @aaba81 A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Jun 21, 2019 at 8:32am PDT

It's not just limited to traditional workout, though. Salman, who is a pro swimmer, showed us a perfect backflip into the water in one of his videos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Jun 21, 2019 at 5:26am PDT

And in another, he was racing with a horse!

Now, for everyone who's wondering what Salman is up to (because an array of similar posts can't be without a reason, obviously), he is steadily promoting Being Strong, a wing of the actor's organisation Being Human that makes premium quality fitness equipment. Precisely why all his posts are about strength and endurance!

View this post on Instagram Overpower horse power ... fun run with @iamzahero A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Jun 22, 2019 at 7:33am PDT

This also reminds us of a rather funny conversation between Salman and Katrina Kaif. At the launch event of a Bharat song, Kat was quizzed as to why doesn't she frequently like and comment on Salman's posts. "I think you need to up your Insta game," she quipped.