Salman Khan’s photography skills are on point, Sunil Grover is proof

Actor Salman Khan doesn’t seem to believe in the philosophy of all work and no play. The superstar is currently shooting for his next project Bharat in Malta with co-actors Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover, he seems to be finding the time to do multiple interesting things during the schedule. Besides spending extensive time with his mum Salma, the star has even picked up the camera and the results are simply... Sunil Grover.

Fans were introduced to Salman’s hobby a few days ago when he shared a picture of him taking to the camera with a meaningful life caption to go with it.

While we were wondering who his muse may have been, it has been revealed now that Sunil Grover was in front of the camera. The latter had shared a picture in which Salman Khan was seen capturing the azure landscapes of Malta as Sunil Grover struck a pose, dressed like Bhai. We think Salman did a pretty good job.

Speaking of Bharat, the film is currently on its second schedule of the shoot in Malta. Priyanka Chopra was to be a part of the movie but she walked out just 10 days before she schedule was to begin, citing personal reasons. The ‘Sundar Shusheel’ Katrina Kaif was brought in as her replacement just in time. The movie also stars Disha Patani as a trapeze artiste and will hit the big screens during Eid 2019.