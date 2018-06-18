Salman Khan's Race 3 crosses the 100-crore mark!

Here’s another Bollywood movie to cross the 100-crore mark. Fans have been super-excited about Salman Khan’s Race 3 and they’ve once again proved their fandom for the Khan. The Remo D’Souza-directorial has had a stellar weekend and has emerged as the biggest opener of the year. Here’s a look at numbers that helped it win this box office race.

According to Box Office India, the film had a phenomenal weekend with a collection of approximately 101 crore over the first three days and managed to gain even in the areas where pre Eid affected collections. The film has collected about 33 crore in Mumbai and about 21 crore in Delhi/UP. The collections not just makes it the biggest opening weekend of the year, Race 3 has also become the sixth highest weekend of all time and the fourth highest opening weekend for a Salman Khan-starrer. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also took to Twitter to share the figures.

The film’s massive success proves that Bhai is almost ‘critic proof’ at the box office. Critics came down hard on the film being illogical and hilarious trolls were soon to follow. But who cares about the critics when Salman’s Eid releases are known to hit new records everytime? It’s no new for the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star to deliver a hit amid the poor critical reviews. The superstar, it seems, cares little about critics and ensures that he’s declared the winner everytime!

Starring an ensemble cast of Salman, Jacqueline, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Freddy Daruwala, Saqib Saleem, and Daisy Shah, the film hit the theatres on June 15.