Salman Khan’s Race 3 to clash with Rajinikanth’s Kaala?

The Tamil film industry’s ongoing strike has caused a lot of films from being banned from theatres. Not only has it affected business, it has even led to some films being delayed for release. This list includes Kaala Karikaalan, starring Rajinikanth. Keeping the ongoing ban in mind, reportedly the makers of Kaala are eyeing for a June release. It seems like this year two of India’s biggest stars will be battling it at the box office. But there’s more. Remember a surprise guest walking in when Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth were in a media interaction regarding 2.0?

Salman Khan caused a flutter in his sudden, unannounced arrival during a media conference with Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar. The latter was talking about 2.0 and the arrival of Salman greatly helped their cause. Salman went to talk about how much he wanted to meet Rajini. The incident worked in favour of 2.0 as it gave the team a lot of publicity.

Now Salman’s Race 3 was already scheduled to release on June 15 this year. So, if the makers shortlist June 15 as the release date of Kaala, Salman Khan and Rajini might clash at the box office. On one hand, Salman upped Rajini’s fortunes with his surprise visit, and on the other, they’ll be clashing at the box office. Yikes!

But there might not be a lot of damage. Rajini and Salman are superstars in their own rights, but the Kabali star has most of his fans down south, as opposed to Salman. Kaala Karikalan is directed by Pa Ranjith, who also helmed Kabali, Race 3 is directed by Remo D'Souza, who also directed ABCD and ABCD 2.