Salman Khan's Race 3 trailer will be out on this date

First published: May 10, 2018 08:46 PM IST | Updated: May 10, 2018 09:23 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

Race 3 has just finished shooting and fans are eager to see the trailer of the Salman Khan starrer. But its been a while since the shooting schedule got over and we are yet to see anything. With fans clamouring for a sneak peek, Salman Khan was left with no choice but to reveal the sad truth.

Salman tweeted that the team isn’t ready yet with the Race 3 trailer. Hoping to appease his fans, Bhai shared a new poster where all the stars are in a single picture, with each of them except Salman holding a gun. While Jacqueline Fernandez and Bobby Deol look faded in the background, Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem have smaller sized avatars. Salman takes the cake as the most dominating character.

Salman admitted that the team was filling out the time with numerous posters. However, the actor added that waiting for something only makes it worth the while. May 15 is the date we’re all looking at. That’s when the trailer will launch.

The first two Race films were directed by Abbas-Mustan while the third film in the franchise is being directed by Remo D’Souza. Anil Kapoor has starred in all three films, while Saif Ali Khan was in the first two. Race starred Akshaye Khanna, Katrina Kaif, Bipasha Basu and Sameera Reddy and the next film included John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Deepika Padukone.

