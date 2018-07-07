Salman Khan's ripped physique in this picture is a salvation from the daily chaos

Working on a weekend is a mean feat. Especially when the weather outside calls for a hot cuppa, a duvet and your favourite book to curl with. Nevertheless, when work calls, you roll. But then there are things that perk up your days despite the woes. And we have something that will do exactly that to you. A picture of Salman Khan which is nothing short of a treat to his fans. The man who is currently busy with the Da-Bangg Tour posted a picture of himself, shirtless and oozing hotness with those ripped muscles. Take a look, for this will take your breath away.

Brooding, hot and totally undesirable NOT, Salman truly looks like the man of many's dreams. Call it the wonder of monochrome or Salman's enigma, but we truly are falling for him in this picture. It should be a crime to look this hot!

Who would say that the man is in his fifties? He can give many younger actors a run for their money.

Well, what to say. He is 'the' Salman Khan.