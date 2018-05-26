Salman Khan's Selfish is a FLOP but finds an admirer in Varun Dhawan

Ik baar baby selfish ho ke,

Apne liye jiyo na

Nope. This is not an SMS forward. Instead, this is the hook line of the latest romantic number from Race 3, the lyrics of which have been penned (read ‘killed’) by Bhai aka Salman Khan himself. Now, we have no personal grudge, but in the times of Manwa by Swanand Kirkire and Ek Dil Ek Jaan by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Selfish pops up like a bullet to your ears that will need a thorough cleansing post hearing the lyrics that can’t decide whether it’s a romantic number or a self-love one. If you still haven’t, watch it at your own risk, here.

Anything Salman does becomes a trend, courtesy the huge fanbase. But this is the first time Bhai’s song has not trended. Whatever may be the reason, the only good thing here for Salman is that being Bhai, he has been spared the trolling.

But seems like not everyone has hated the song. There is someone for whom Selfish is a perfect morning drive number. We are of course talking about Varun Dhawan who posted an Instagram video of himself in the Snapchat bunny avatar singing the song. Looks like he too is having identity crisis, just like the song itself.

Well, we are being selfish here and hoping Bhai doesn’t write anymore. Please stick your genre, if you can.