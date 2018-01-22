Salman Khan’s Sultan Bags Top Honours at Tehran International Sports Film Festival

Superstar Salman Khan’s Sultan was a massive hit in the country, was the third highest-grossing Indian film ever at that time. The movie is an inspiring story of an underdog and still continues to gain adulations worldwide. Recently, the movie won major awards at the Tehran International Sports Film Festival. Salman, the leading actress of the film Anushka Sharma and director Ali Abbas Zafar were honoured with awards.

Zafar won the trophy and honorary diploma for the Best Director of Long Narrative. Anushka won Best Actress trophy and honorary diploma in the Long Narrative category and Salman won the Best Actor trophy and diploma in the Long Narrative section.

Elated director Ali Abbas Zafar said, "Sultan has cut across borders cultures and languages with its powerful story, performances and honest belief in the life changing impact of a sport. The team and I are very thankful to the organizers at Tehran International Sports Film Festival for their appreciation and love."

The movie deals with the fictional story of a wrestling champion, Sultan Ali Khan, from Haryana whose successful career creates a rift in his personal life. The film revolves around the struggles of a wrestler in rural India to prove himself in modern sports and entertainment arena.

Sultan has already made impact with standing ovations and high praises won at the Busan International Film Festival and at the Shanghai International Film Festival. The film’s success at Tehran reiterates its universal appeal and the power of cinema in entertaining and engaging with people worldwide.​