image
Wednesday, September 5th 2018
English
Salman Khan’s Sultan fails to make a mark in China

Bollywood

Salman Khan’s Sultan fails to make a mark in China

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   September 05 2018, 8.57 pm
back
Baahubali: The ConclusionBollywoodbox office collectionChinaDangalEntertainmentHindi MediumSalman Khansecret superstarsultantoilet ek prem katha
nextAnushka Sharma has no time for a bulging disk, has Sui Dhaaga to promote
ALSO READ

Netflix has big plans for India, orders a prequel for Baahubali

Baahubali 2 listed on Rotten Tomatoes best films, gets 100 per cent score

Fight between Bollywood and Telugu films in Book My Show’s hit list