Salman Khan’s Sultan fails to make a mark in China

Indian films are doing quite well in China, and that was actually expected by Salman Khan starrer Sultan too. But unfortunately, that has not happened. The film released this weekend and the collection has been quite disappointing. The reason behind it is that Mission Impossible – Fallout has also released with Sultan, and Salman Khan couldn’t sustain in front of Tom Cruise.

According to BOI, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial collected $940,000 on Friday, on Saturday there was a growth in the collection as the film minted $1,110,000, however, on Sunday the collection dropped to $970,000. After a not so great weekend collection, we had no expectations from the film to do well on Monday, and as expected it only collected $420,000. The total collection till date is $3,430,000.

Earlier this year, the Salman starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan had also released in China. The film had collected more than Rs 300 crore (lifetime business) in the neighbouring country. Well, it seems that Sultan will find difficult to even collect that much.

While Sultan has failed to make a mark at the box office in China, there are other Indian movies like Dangal, Secret Superstar, Hindi Medium, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Baahubali: The Conclusion which did well out there.