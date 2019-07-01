Antara Kashyap July 01 2019, 11.41 pm July 01 2019, 11.41 pm

Salman Khan was one of the first actors who set the trend for a Bollywood hero to have a good physique. Since the early 2000s to now at the age of 54, Salman Khan has constantly proved that he can put many people 20-year-olds to shame with his fitness level. The actor recently launched his fitness label Being Strong and has been posting a lot of videos and pictures from the gym proving his strength and flexibility. On Monday he posted a sweaty picture from the gym and motivated his fans to get off the chair and work out.

Salman posted the picture on Twitter where he was seen working out in the gym, shirtless and sweating hard. The picture accompanied a motivational caption. He wrote that if you need to beat someone, you should do it by working hard, as there is nothing better than hard work. The picture comes after a slew of gym photos and videos. He was seen performing a lot of challenging stunts like doing leg press with two bodygaurds on the machine and a crazy backflip. He also posted a video doing a crazy backflip. On top of that, Salman was also seen lifting his bodybuilder nephew, who is twice his size, on his shoulder with ease. Salman Khan is undoubtedly the epitome of #FitnessGoals.

Check out the picture below:

Agar dikhana hai, beat Karna hai, maarna hai, toh mehnat kar ke apna level badha ke kaam se maaro... nothing better than working hard... pic.twitter.com/qPugA8MxTW — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 1, 2019