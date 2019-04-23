Salman Khan's Tere Naam to get a sequel, confirms director Satish Kaushik

Ranjini Maitra April 23 2019, 7.43 pm April 23 2019, 7.43 pm

Released in 2003, Tere Naam starring Salman Khan was a hit for more than one reason. In the film, Salman plays an aggressively violent man who falls in love and tragedy follows. He also experimented with his center-parted hairstyle became quite a popular trend, especially among his fans. After 16 long years, the film is ready to have a sequel. While talking to Mumbai Mirror, director Satish Kaushik confirmed the same. “Yes it’s true, I am making Tere Naam 2, which is a love story. That’s all I can say for now," he said.

However, one is not yet sure whether Salman Khan will star in the sequel as well. “Satish and Salman share a great bond and have recently worked together in Bharat. But it is yet to be decided if Salman will feature in the film or a new cast will be brought on board," a source informed the publication. Will the sequel continue the story from where the first edition dropped? “The sequel is a new story, Satish finished writing the script recently. It is a love story revolving around a gangster and will be set in North India,” they added.

Reportedly, the shoot is scheduled to begin by the end of this year and the film will be produced by Salman's banner. Salman is presently working on Bharat. Co-starring Katrina Kaif, it is set to release this Eid. On the other hand, he has also signed Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah. For the same, he is paired opposite Alia Bhatt. That's quite a fresh chemistry to look forward to! The shoot for Dabangg 3, co-starring Sonakshi Sinha and Arbaaz Khan, is also in progress. Salman definitely has an eventful year ahead. If he comes on board for Tere Naam 2, it is only going to get better!