Salman Khan’s turns lifesaver for his Veergati co-star Pooja Dadwal

Salman Khan’s Veergati co-star Pooja Dadwal was in news a few months ago when she was diagnosed with tuberculosis and was abandoned by her family. She was admitted in hospital in a critical condition, and it was Bhai who had lent her financial and emotional support. The actor’s Being Human foundation was taking care of the actor and she is now on the road to recovery.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Pooja was discharged recently and she is in Goa now. She was in a very bad condition when she was hospitalised and weighed only 23 kg.

While talking to the tabloid, the Dadwal gave Salman Khan all the credit for her improved health. She stated that she owes her life to him. Pooja said, “I can’t describe how I am feeling. When I was hospitalised on March 2, I thought I was going to die there - bedridden in a corner of that depressing ward. My family and friends had abandoned me. I gave up all hope after the doctors told me that my lungs were severely affected. Incessant coughing and breathlessness had left me weak. And I saw so many like me, dying all alone – their friends and family, like mine, had deserted them.”

“But then I decided that I don’t want to end up like that. I decided to fight, to not let the disease win. Yes, one of the side-effects of tuberculosis is social rejection but I am really thankful to Salman Khan who lent me the support. From clothes to soaps, diapers, food, medicines, his foundation took care of everything. If I survived the ordeal, it is only because of him,” she added.

This is not the first time when the man with the golden heart has helped a co-star of his. Reportedly, he had lent a helping hand to Manisha Koirala when she was diagnosed with cancer. He had also paid for a heart transplant operation of actor Kavi Kumar Azad aka Dr Hathi, eight years ago.