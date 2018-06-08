Salman meets Road & Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, and irony is a 'Hit and Run' moment

Salman Khan and the words ‘Hit and Run’ have quite a deep connection, and unless you have been living under the rock, you would get the hint. And irony just had a good laugh when Nitin Gadkari, the current minister for Road & Transport, met the superstar at his Bandra residence.

Well, well, from what we can gauge from the pictures, the two biggies aren’t very happy being clicked.

Salman Khan was arrested in the year 2002, for driving rashly, leading to the death of one person and three others getting injured. The case went on for 13 years before the court delivered a verdict. In the year 2015, Khan was acquitted of all charges, due to lack of evidence. Constable and key witness Ravindra Patil died while the case was still underway.

We wonder why the Road & Transport Minister visited Salman. Surely, the ministry is not thinking of making him the brand ambassador of safe driving. Or, are they? Well, that would lead to a lot of Twitter memes, if nothing else.

Salman is currently buzzed and busy with the promotions of Race 3. The third installment of the Race franchise features an entirely new cast with Salman taking over the lead from Saif Ali Khan. It will hit the screens June 15, 2018.