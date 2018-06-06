Salman reveals that Jacqueline’s debut could have been opposite him!

Salman Khan and Jacqueline share an amazing chemistry which was seen in their last flick Kick. And now, the two will be setting our screens ablaze with their camaraderie in Race 3. However, did you know, had things gone the right way, we could have seen Salman and Jacqueline’s magic unfold on the big screen, much before Kick? Salman revealed the same at a recent event.

The superstar went on to reveal how he had known Jacqueline from the time she arrived from Sri Lanka, and how he wanted her in ‘London Dreams’. You would remember that the lead actress in ‘London Dreams’ was Asin. And it was Asin’s role for which Salman wanted to cast Jacqueline.

Salman revealed at a media interaction, “She was being cast for London Dreams. But the movie was taking some time, so she did Aladin. Then came Kick.”

Well, that would have been interesting. But, better late than never. We eventually got to see Jacqueline foraying into Bollywood through Aladin, and even though the movie bombed, she went on to do many hit movies, including Kick with Salman Khan.

Coming to Race 3, the movie will be hitting the screens on June 15, and also stars Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.