Salman screams 'Allah Duhai Hai' but can't save the disaster from happening

Selfish from Race 3 was clearly a spoon of philosophy massively gone wrong. Before we could get over it, Allah Duhai Hai is out. This track is a constant through the Race franchise and while the teaser did give us a glimpse of the song, we thought the song itself may be tolerable. But I am a mere human being, aur ek galti maaf honi chahiye.

The track witnessed a grand, 3d launch. Good for them. But three dimensions won't help the visuals look good if they are actually not good! Salman Khan looks worn out, and that's not even something he could keep discreet from the camera anymore. Moreover, Bobby Deol is so shocked at the song, his eyebrows are raised for an eternity now!

Audibly, it is a cold-blooded murder of the previous versions. Amit Mishra, Sreerama Chandra, and Jonita Gandhi's soulful voice do not save the very unpleasing video.

Ever since its trailer released, Race 3 is at the receiving end of the internet's humour. Daisy Shah's (in)famous 'business' dialogue probably triggered a million memes. Selfish escalated too quickly between selfless love and self-love, and we were left perplexed. If you can guess what's in for Allah Duhai Hai, you are wise. If you can't, you are otherwise.

Never mind. If you still want to give this film a watch, June 15 is the date.