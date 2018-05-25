Salman's Dumdaar announcement: Selfish from Race 3 to be out in HALF AN HOUR!

Salman and Jacqueline’s PDA on social media yesterday had everyone reeling in anticipation. But the mystery unfolded and we came to know that it was for the new romantic number ‘Selfish’ from ‘Race 3’. As the teaser tantalized us further, with Jacqueline looking sultry in a saree and romancing with both Salman and Bobby, it was Atif Aslam’s voice which we were hooked on to.

And now, Salman has just made a ‘Dumdaar’ announcement regarding the same. Salman posted a video of him and the team of ‘Dus Ka Dum’ listening to the song, and announced that it would be out in HALF AN HOUR!

So, are you excited for the same? Because we are.

Atif Aslam has been a constant in the last two Race movies. While his song ‘Pehli Nazar Mein’ in Race became a rage overnight, Beintehaan from Race 2 was loved as well. So needless to say we have huge expectations from this one as well. Plus, the gorgeous locales and the Race 3 trio romancing. It has been quite a while since we saw Bobby Deol wooing a lady on screen.

So, let’s wait for it.

Race 3, which also stars Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and others in pivotal roles, will release on June 15.