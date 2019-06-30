Vicky Kaushal is all set to play the legendary 1971 War hero Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in the new biopic, Sam. Directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, the film will map the life of the Field Marshal and show his journey to become one of the most revered war heroes. Sam Manekshaw was the Head of the Indian Army during the 1971 War between India and Pakistan. Vicky Kaushal made the announcement on his social media on the day that marked the 11th death anniversary of the Field Marshall. The actor posted a picture of himself as Manekshaw and the audiences exclaimed that the actor looked very much like him. However, a war veteran has pointed out that some details from Vicky Kaushal's look were wrong.
The news came to light when a Twitter user mentioned a War Veteran, Syed Ata Hasnain who served with Manekshaw and asked if he was consulted while the look was created. To this, the veteran replied that he would've liked to be consulted as some of the details of Vicky's uniform were wrong. He pointed out to the fact that the Field Marshall was a Gurkha and he wore black badges of rank instead of brass as worn by Vicky. Syed Ata Hasnain was himself a Garwali Bhulla and wore black badges of rank.
Check out the Twitter exchange below:
Check out Vicky Kaushal's posts about Sam Manekshaw:
I feel honoured, emotional and proud of getting a chance to unfold the journey of this fearless patriot, the swashbuckling general, the first Field Marshal of India- SAM MANEKSHAW. Remembering him on his death anniversary today and embracing the new beginnings with @meghnagulzar and #RonnieScrewvala. @rsvpmovies
#Repost @rsvpmovies with @get_repost ・・・ @vickykaushal09, stepping into the shoes of the swashbuckling, fearless Field Marshal - Sam Manekshaw! @meghnagulzar #RonnieScrewvala
This is Vicky Kaushal and Meghna Gulzar's second collaboration after Raazi. Producer Ronnie Screwvala talking about this project said, “Sam Manekshaw’s name will be etched in the history as one of the greatest soldiers and minds India has ever seen. Young India desperately needs a role model to look up to, needs to be educated on the contribution made by this icon to India — as we know it today. I could not have asked for a better storyteller than Meghna to collaborate with on this one and will be a treat to do this with Vicky again.” The film is going on floors in 2020.Read More