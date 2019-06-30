Antara Kashyap June 30 2019, 7.38 pm June 30 2019, 7.38 pm

Vicky Kaushal is all set to play the legendary 1971 War hero Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in the new biopic, Sam. Directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, the film will map the life of the Field Marshal and show his journey to become one of the most revered war heroes. Sam Manekshaw was the Head of the Indian Army during the 1971 War between India and Pakistan. Vicky Kaushal made the announcement on his social media on the day that marked the 11th death anniversary of the Field Marshall. The actor posted a picture of himself as Manekshaw and the audiences exclaimed that the actor looked very much like him. However, a war veteran has pointed out that some details from Vicky Kaushal's look were wrong.

The news came to light when a Twitter user mentioned a War Veteran, Syed Ata Hasnain who served with Manekshaw and asked if he was consulted while the look was created. To this, the veteran replied that he would've liked to be consulted as some of the details of Vicky's uniform were wrong. He pointed out to the fact that the Field Marshall was a Gurkha and he wore black badges of rank instead of brass as worn by Vicky. Syed Ata Hasnain was himself a Garwali Bhulla and wore black badges of rank.

Check out the Twitter exchange below:

Woukd love it if consulted. Lt Gen Deepinder Singh, his MA, is there to give everything on him. Vicky Kaushal, for starters is wearing wrong colour badges of rank. Sam was a Gurkha, never wore brass, always black badges. I am proud to wear that too being a Garhwali Bhulla. https://t.co/S4BG2lKHuW — Syed Ata Hasnain (@atahasnain53) June 27, 2019

Check out Vicky Kaushal's posts about Sam Manekshaw: