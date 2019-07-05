Ranjini Maitra July 05 2019, 3.18 pm July 05 2019, 3.18 pm

Samantha Akkineni's Oh Baby has rolled out in theatres and is winning over the audience already. The protagonist of the film is a 70-year-old woman who transforms into a 24-year-old and straight walks into a studio to click a photograph of herself. A Hindi remake of the South Korean film Miss Granny, the film has plenty of elements that make it a likable watch. Among the people who were left impressed with the film, one is Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel.

Rangoli, after watching the film, took to Twitter to send her best wishes from 'team Kangana' and also addressed her as a 'true blue feminist' and a 'goddess'. She also praised Samantha for carving her own name in the industry by herself despite belonging to one of the biggest film families down South.

#OhBaby is bound to be a smashing hit, ⁦@Samanthaprabhu2⁩ a true blue feminist & a huge success story, even though she belongs to one f the biggest film families bt her identity is her own..we hail such a goddess 🙏🙏All the best from team Kangana 💕 https://t.co/gUOHkE7ZCW — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 5, 2019

This also reminds us how after Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi released, Samantha was in complete awe of Kangana and even shared a photo of Kangana in her Laxmibai avatar, on her Instagram story. ' the freakin' queen of our hearts.. my favourite hero," she had written. This was a sweet payback from Rangoli's end, on the behalf of Kangana. Hope Kangana herself watched Oh Baby and liked it too!

Samantha's husband Naga Chaitanya, who couldn't attend the pre-release event due to professional commitments, sent in a special video message. "You make me proud with all the films you pick and I think Oh Baby stands at number one for me right now. Nandini, I love how you have presented Samantha in the film. She has this cute and energetic side to her that I see at home and I love and you have shown the same onscreen. You have done a great job. So happy that you made this film," he said.