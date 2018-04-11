Samantha Ruth Prabhu: We have fixed the date for our baby’s arrival

It’s been just about six months since Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya got married and their fans are already eager to know when the couple will be ready to welcome their first baby. Recently, certain gossip mills even tried spreading a rumour saying that the Rangasthalam actor is already pregnant with her first child. But putting all these speculations to rest, Samantha recently said that she and husband Naga Chaitanya have decided ‘the timeline for when they will have a baby.’

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Samantha clarified, “I have put a date as to when I want my baby. The date has been fixed! Like, as if that’s going to happen according to the date we have fixed! But Chay (Naga Chaitanya) seems to be certain that it will happen on the assigned date!”

“But we have definitely fixed the timeline as to when we want to have a baby,” she added.

Samantha married Naga Chaitanya in October 2017. In the same interview, Samantha also spoke about how her life has changed after marriage. She said that now, she has to think about her family also unlike her earlier days when she only used to think about herself.

So will her acting career take a setback after she starts a family? “When I have a child, that child is going to be my universe. I had the greatest respect for working mothers. My childhood was not very rosy. For all adults, who haven’t had a very rosy childhood, the first thing they will tell you is that they want to give their child everything that they did not have. That’s something that has stuck with me. So I think the first few years after I have a child, I would not be anywhere. That child will be everything for me,” Samantha added.

Samantha is currently riding high on the success of her Telugu film Rangasthalam and has a lot of other movies in her kitty which includes Mahanati, U-Turn remake and Irumbu Thirai.