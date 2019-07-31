It was on Friday (12th July) when Bollywood actor Sameera Reddy was blessed with a baby girl. The now mother of two seems to be on cloud nine as she has embraced motherhood for the second time. It was a few days ago when the Musafir actress shared quite a beautiful picture featuring her and the tiny tot. In the photo, we saw Sameera looking straight at her tiny bundle of joy while she was holding the baby in her arms. Well, right from the day, Mrs Reddy has been on a social media spree and has been sharing a lot of glimpses of her newborn. Going now by the latest update, Sameera's little babydoll finally has a name. Yup, the cute princess is named Nyra. "Welcoming our lil lady to the Varde family, baby girl ‘Nyra’ 💕, " she captioned the image. Along with the post, Sameera also shared a few photographs of herself with her son Hans, who can be seen holding a paper on which Nyra is written.
Welcoming our lil lady to the the Varde family, baby girl ‘Nyra’ 💕 . . #blessed #grace #love #family 🙌🏻
The Tezz actress married businessman Akshai in 2014. She gave birth to her first kid Hans in 2015. Earlier during an interaction, Sameera Reddy had opened up about the weight problems she faced during the birth of her first child. "I got pregnant in just a couple of months after my marriage. The game plan was to have the pregnancy and bounce back, getting in the limelight again. But I have never experienced anything like that… It was just the opposite… It was the worst-case scenario of what I could've imagined in terms of my body and the way I fell apart as a person because the pregnancy was very tough for me," she had said.