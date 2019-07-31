Rushabh Dhruv July 31 2019, 5.12 pm July 31 2019, 5.12 pm

It was on Friday (12th July) when Bollywood actor Sameera Reddy was blessed with a baby girl. The now mother of two seems to be on cloud nine as she has embraced motherhood for the second time. It was a few days ago when the Musafir actress shared quite a beautiful picture featuring her and the tiny tot. In the photo, we saw Sameera looking straight at her tiny bundle of joy while she was holding the baby in her arms. Well, right from the day, Mrs Reddy has been on a social media spree and has been sharing a lot of glimpses of her newborn. Going now by the latest update, Sameera's little babydoll finally has a name. Yup, the cute princess is named Nyra. "Welcoming our lil lady to the Varde family, baby girl ‘Nyra’ 💕, " she captioned the image. Along with the post, Sameera also shared a few photographs of herself with her son Hans, who can be seen holding a paper on which Nyra is written.

Here, have a look at the post shared by Sameera below:

She further, through her Instagram story, also explained what's the meaning of Nyra. See below: