Nilofar Shaikh June 18 2019, 12.12 am June 18 2019, 12.12 am

Sameera Reddy is pregnant and her maternity photo-shoot has made way to the internet. The 34-year-old actress got married to Akshai Varde in January 2014. They had their first child in 2015 and now the couple is expecting their second baby. As the actress is going through a beautiful phase of her life, her Instagram handle is flooded with an adorable baby bump. Today, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared another heart melting picture from her maternity shoot.

The actress has been baby mooning for some time now. In this recent picture, Reddy’s glow is different. From the background, we assume the pictures are from somewhere in South India. The actress seems to be in love with the sea. The caption reads, "Just as water reflects the stars and the moon, the body reflects the mind and the soul - Rumi🌜🌺."

Previously, there was criticism surrounding her maternity pictures, to which the actress shared a picture with a caption, “Her soul was too deep to explore by those who always swam in the shallow end. This is my answer to anyone who feels uncomfortable with me enjoying my pregnant belly.”