It was on Friday (12th July) when Bollywood actor Sameera Reddy was blessed with a baby girl. The now mother of two seems to be cloud nine as he has embraced motherhood for the second time. Taking to her Instagram account, the Musafir actress shared quite a beautiful picture featuring her and the newborn. In the photo, we see Sameera looking straight at her tiny bundle of joy while she's holding the baby in her arms. Also, this happens to be the first clear picture of Sameera's baby.
This little girl gave me the strength of wild horses. She wanted me to find myself again. She knew I was lost and she showed me the way. I found a voice in celebrating motherhood, wanting change on body perception and the best part was reaching out to people to just feel good about themselves . I’m so happy that people felt so connected and supported me to get here ! We prayed for a #babygirl 🌸🙏🏻 and we are #blessed ! #baby #pink #itsagirl #motherhood #mom #sleeplessnights #herewegoagain 🌈
Earlier during an interaction, Sameera Reddy had opened up about the weight problems she faced during the birth of her first child. “I got pregnant in just a couple of months after my marriage. The game plan was to have the pregnancy and bounce back, getting in the limelight again. But I have never experienced anything like that… It was just the opposite… It was the worst case scenario of what I could’ve imagined in terms of my body and the way I fell apart as a person because the pregnancy was very tough for me,” she had said.
To completely let go & be fearless is liberating 🌟 #imperfectlyperfect #positivebodyimage #socialforgood #loveyourself #nofilter #nophotoshop #notouchups #natural #water #keepingitreal 📷 @luminousdeep #mua @kohlnrouge styled by @viihal @nidhimunim #bikini @jwmarriottjuhu . . #acceptance #body #woman #underwater #picoftheday #underwaterphotography #maternityshoot #pool #maternityphotography #bump #bumpstyle #pregnantbump #positivevibes #pregnancy #pregnant #pregnancyphotography #preggo #picoftheday
During her pregnancy, Sameera was quite active on social media. From flaunting her baby bump underwater to starting her online campaign 'Imperfectly Perfect', she has been seen setting goals for women across.Read More