Rushabh Dhruv July 15 2019, 9.55 pm July 15 2019, 9.55 pm

It was on Friday (12th July) when Bollywood actor Sameera Reddy was blessed with a baby girl. The now mother of two seems to be cloud nine as he has embraced motherhood for the second time. Taking to her Instagram account, the Musafir actress shared quite a beautiful picture featuring her and the newborn. In the photo, we see Sameera looking straight at her tiny bundle of joy while she's holding the baby in her arms. Also, this happens to be the first clear picture of Sameera's baby.

Have a look at the mother-daughter moment below:

In the IG post shared by Sameera, the ending lines of her caption read, "We prayed for a #babygirl and we are #blessed !." Aww, isn't it cute?

Earlier during an interaction, Sameera Reddy had opened up about the weight problems she faced during the birth of her first child. “I got pregnant in just a couple of months after my marriage. The game plan was to have the pregnancy and bounce back, getting in the limelight again. But I have never experienced anything like that… It was just the opposite… It was the worst case scenario of what I could’ve imagined in terms of my body and the way I fell apart as a person because the pregnancy was very tough for me,” she had said.