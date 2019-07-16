Ranjini Maitra July 16 2019, 9.06 am July 16 2019, 9.06 am

We aren't always very kind to public figures. That has a special emphasis on actors and a bigger emphasis on female actors. Too many opinions as to how should one look, what should one wear and who should one date, are doing the rounds out there. Most of it is uncalled for. Sameera Reddy, who welcomed her second child, a baby girl, on Saturday, opened up on receiving one such unauthorized opinion about being a 'hot' mother.

The incident took place in March when she attended an event to give away an award. "A friend of mine coaxed me out in March to give away an award. I told her I am preggers but she was adamant. I went and while I was leaving the event, I was asked: Ma'am, will you return looking as hot as Kareena Kapoor did very soon or will you take time to come back beautiful like Aishwarya did," the actor recalled, during a conversation with Spotboye.

This isn't the first time that an actor is being questioned about shedding the mommy fat or a 'comeback' after pregnancy. Sameera, however, didn't take it and responded back.

" I went on to tell him, I respect Ash and Bebo so much, how can you have the cheek of doing this comparison? And then I even told him, Where did you come from? Did your mom look hot when she gave birth to you?" she added.

She also revealed that she had developed anxiety issues during her second pregnancy. Credit it to the incessant, and sometimes undesirable, pouring of comments, opinions, and limelight. She sought help in reading and some therapy too.

The actor tied the knot to Akshai Varde in 2014. In 2015, their son Hans was born.

From there, it's a happy family of four now!