Sandalwood’s Rajkumar brothers Puneeth and Shiva may act together soon

Sandalwood superstars Shiva Rajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar have never acted together in a film. Their fans have always wanted to watch these actors in a single frame for a film but it was not to be. Fans won’t have to wait any longer as the iconic moment on big screen that they have been waiting for is finally here. Recently, in a Facebook Live chat, Puneeth Rajkumar and Shiva Rajkumar interacted with their fans for the first time ever, and revealed few important things. Shiva Rajkumar confirmed that he and his brother Puneeth may soon come together for a film.

During the Live chat, Shiva Rajkumar said, “I recently heard a script that I thought was apt for both of us to work together, and I am yet to discuss it with Puneeth. If he agrees, the film will be made. Meanwhile, I will be going through a few more scripts before we take the final call.”

Beside big announcement, they discussed Puneeth Rajkumar’s Anjaniputra, working with Darshan and Upendra, doing a movie under Sriimuthu Productions and the audio rights of Tagaru bought by Puneeth’s PRK production house. Shivanna also said that Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is his favourite action hero and next best to him is his brother Puneeth.

Coming to the work front, Puneeth Rajkumar’s ‘Anjaniputra’ is lined up for release which is slated to hit the screens on December 21st, 2017. ‘Anjaniputra’ also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the other lead role which is being directed by Harsha. Shiva Rajkumar, on the other hand just saw 'Mufti' hit the screens. The film had a fantastic opening at the box office. Directed by Narthan, 'Mufti' also starred Sri Murali and Shanvi Srivastava in pivotal roles.