Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar: Arjun Kapoor looks aggressive, Parineeti pensive in new pictures

The Dibakar Banerjee directed Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar had been in the news for its unusual title. Starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles, the film shows Arjun as a police officer in Delhi. The film has been shot at the Indo-Nepal border and a village in Uttarakhand.

Recently, Arjun and Parineeti shared two stills from the film's shoot. The image shared by Arjun shows him with a moustache, in conversation – or is it confrontation? with someone. Parineeti Chopra, on the other hand, looks lost in deep thoughts as she walks about in a market street. She can be seen with her hair open, wearing a large jacket.

Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar 👠🖤 #NewLook A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on Nov 13, 2017 at 4:35am PST

“Dibakar is filming extremely intense and gritty portions of the film at the Indo-Nepal border. The area where the two are shooting is exactly at the border and is constantly under alert for illegal immigration and smuggling. So, shooting has been quite difficult. Local authorities have been of tremendous help providing the crew with assistance and necessary security,” a source told Hindustan Times.

In Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Arjun is playing a cop who wants a promotion so that he can play a more important role in maintaining law and order. He also needs to go through special training so that he can be assigned high profile cases. The film is scheduled for a release on August 3.