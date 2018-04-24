Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik share pregnancy news in style

Athlete couple Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik announce their new addition to the family through twitter posts. The couple got hitched in the year 2010 and surviving all the controversies, finally announce their happy moment to all their fans. Shoaib Malik is a former Pakistani cricket captain and Mirza is India’s top ranked female tennis player, with three doubles and three mixed doubles Grand Slam titles to her name.

The couple chose an interesting way for the announcement, sharing the same caption.

The illustration in which the couple has used the same shape for both their jerseys shows their belief in gender equality. Also, the locker room symbolizes their stand as athletes.

Earlier, during a panel discussion on ‘gender bias’ at the Goa Fest 2018, Mirza stated, “Today I will tell you a secret. My husband and I have spoken about to and we have decided that whenever we have a child, the child will have Mirza Malik as a surname”, as reported by News18.

Mirza has a total of 41 career WTA titles. Malik was part of the ICC Champions Trophy winning Pakistan team which defeated India in the final.